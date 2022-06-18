Sabnock Vs. Atori! Release Date

advertisement

This week, screens will be lit with action-packed excursions in the form of Welcome to Iruma-kun School of Demon Chapter 256. The final chapter sets the stage for some of the most interesting battles to come. Sabnock was seen facing Atori on the battlefield. And this was one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the latest chapter of the manga.

In the story below, fans can follow the fight details of the fight between Sabnock and Atori. Attacks like the Shield, Evil Cycle, and other charges will feature prominently in the outing. Read on to find out what’s next.

Welcome to the Demon School Iruma-kun Chapter 256: What will happen next?

According to the raw scans of the upcoming chapter, the outing will start with Sabnock dodging Atori’s powerful attack by creating a shield around him. That way he would be able to stop the attack himself. Next in Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun chapter 256, Sabnock will be the one who starts an attack on Atoru. But the opponent will also dodge the attack in the end.

However, Atori would not be satisfied with the easy win he made. Therefore, he would strive to get more into the fight. The chapter will take a look at how Atori will also have to face Baal at some point in the chapter. In the end, Sabnock will use the Evil Cycle to gain the upper hand in the match. All in all, the outing will be action-packed.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-Kun Chapter 255 began with Jazz opposing his teacher so he could be of use to his classmates. Kalego was the one standing in front of him. Next, Iruma also joined the fight, claiming that he had all the will and wanted to defeat his teachers. On the other hand, Kalego got angry that the students were so naive to think they could defeat him.

Kalego then looked at Iruma and said that he didn’t hope to lose the fight at all. He challenged Iruma that the fight would be on his side. In the final act of the chapter, Sabnock’s entry took over the chapter. The chapter ended with a very interesting fight that started between members of the same family.

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Chapter 256: Release Date

Iruma-kun’s troubles will continue to multiply in the future as the story progresses. A lot of action is announced for the upcoming trips. Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Chapter 256 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date is June 19, 2022. Fans can only get all the chapters of the manga on Shonen’s official pages. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more updates.