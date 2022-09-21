Ryan Murphy’s Feud Season 2 Reportedly Just Cast A Major ’80s Icon

The Breakfast Club star Molly Ringwald is the newest addition to the cast of Feud season 2, according to Variety. Murphy is known to have worked with the same actors multiple times, and Ringwald is coming from a role in his Netflix miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In this series, she portrayed Shari Dahmer, the real-life serial killer’s stepmother. Other acting credits for Ringwald include ’80s classics like Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles, as well as more modern appearances on shows like The CW’s Riverdale and Hulu’s The Bear.

Carson is likely to have a significant role in Feud, as much has been written about Carson and Capote’s close relationship. Capote even lived with her when he passed away in 1984 and wrote his last story for her the day before he died, she told the Los Angeles Times in 2006.

“All the critics said he couldn’t write and that it was all over and that he had destroyed his talent,” Carson told the LA Times. “And that’s why this last manuscript of his is so important.”

Ringwald is in good hands behind the camera. In addition to Ryan’s involvement, “Milk” director Gus Van Sant is directing all eight episodes of “Feud” season 2, and Jon Robin Baitz, a Tony and Pulitzer nominee, is writing the scripts, according to Variety.