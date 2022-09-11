Ryan Gosling Brings The Heat As Ghost Rider In Flaming Fan Art

Gosling as Ghost Rider fan art is created by artist Arfinity who has garnered thousands of followers thanks to her incredible superhero fan art. The Gosling piece puts a twist on the actor’s look in the Netflix film The Gray Man by adding the classic shoulder spikes of legendary Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze.

It’s been a long time since Ghost Rider hit the big screen, and fans of the demonic biker are ready for his MCU debut. Nicolas Cage played the character in two less than perfect films, Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Cage would then rule out his participation in a potential third film (about Collider), but since the project never materialized, the film rights reverted from Sony to Marvel. Another version of the character, Robbie Reyes, played a major role in Agents of SHIELD Season 4. Gabriel Luna played the newer Ghost Rider, who drove a Dodge Charger instead of a motorcycle. Luna’s character was supposed to get a spinoff on Hulu, but the project was ultimately scrapped (via Deadline). Marvel Studios is now in full control of Ghost Rider but has yet to unveil a new project.

Gosling isn’t the only actor expressing an interest in Ghost Rider, and he’s certainly not the only actor fans have envisioned in the role. The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus revealed to Comicbook.com that he wants to play the character. “I want to play Ghost Rider. I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and spin a chain around. That would be great,” Reedus said. Keanu Reeves is another actor that fans would like to see play Ghost Rider, although that’s just a popular fan cast and the actor hasn’t directly expressed an interest.