Ruri’s Father Returns! Release Date & Plot Details

RuriDragon Chapter 4 will focus on Aoki’s personal life. In the third chapter, Ruri has trouble dealing with her mistake. She accidentally burned Yoshioka at school and also injured herself in the process. That’s why she was ashamed to go back to school. But her mother tricked her. Later, everyone at school tried to learn her true identity.

Now, in the fourth chapter, Ruri will reveal her true identity. Your classmate will be aware of her half-dragon and half-human nature and wonder how cool that is. Meanwhile, the cultural festival begins. Someone from the past will pay a visit. Read on to find out more.

RuriDragon Chapter 4: What will happen next?

Everyone will choose to change with Aoki and things will settle down. She will start living a normal life again. But some of her classmates would stay away from her. They will be horrified by the event that happened last week and will do their best to stay away as much as possible. However, Yoshioka and Aoki will have a comfortable relationship with each other. Also, the cultural program is coming, so the class will work on it.

Yuka and Yoshioka will force Aoki to participate. However, she does not want to reveal her identity in front of the school. So she will do her best to avoid it as much as possible. In the meantime her father will return. He and his comrades will do their best to find his daughter. He believes that Aoki is ready to be trained as a real dragon. So there will be a fight between her mother and father and they will fight to decide Aoki’s future.

A short summary!

Previously in RuriDragon Chapter 3, Aoki was sleeping in her bed when her mother came and asked her to come downstairs. She struggled to persuade them to go to school. But Aoki believed her injuries hadn’t recovered yet. She still needed some time to fully recover. But Aoki’s mother told her that dragons are healed quickly, so instead of making any excuses, she should go to school. Later, Yuka called and told Aoki that she would come to see her. Aoki suspected that her mother was behind all of this.

Later, Aoki’s mother persuaded her to go to school. Yuka was happy to see her again. However, Aoki was afraid to go to school, believing that by now everyone would have known her identity. So Yuka told her that school was the worst. Each had their own theories, believing Aoki to be a bio-organic weapon or a time traveler. Everyone started acting differently when Aoki and Yuka arrived at the school, so she revealed her true identity. Her professor later stepped in and told Aoki that he knew she was half dragon and half human and that it was okay for her to study with them.

RuriDragon follows a weekly release pattern. So, Chapter 4 is set to be released on July 3, 2022. It will finally show who Ruri will choose. Will she leave her mother to train at the Dragon Academy? Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.