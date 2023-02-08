Ron Pearlman Had Nothing But Compliments For His Sons Of Anarchy Co-Star Katey Sagal

Gemma Teller-Morrow has contributed to some untold criminal activity during her seven seasons on Sons of Anarchy. Tara’s (Maggie Siff) drastic death at the hands of the mad matriarch has been horribly etched in fans’ minds. And there’s the inexcusable way Gemma took a baby hostage and pointed a gun at the child’s head in the season 3 episode “Bainne.” Luckily, actor Ron Perlman knew from the start that his co-star Katey Sagal was just a very good actress and had nothing to do with Gemma.

“She’s a doll,” Perlman said in a 2008 interview with Collider just after the show premiered. “…And it was amazing to me that Katey was the baddest ass on the show.” Perlman noted that while he and the other male actors tried to portray their characters as ruthlessly as possible, he would choose Gemma as the only character which you shouldn’t cross.

“She even makes me look a little weak, which is a complete antithesis to her real life,” Perlman continued, which is saying a lot considering Clay Morrow committed his own terribly indelible moments on Sons of Anarchy. ‘ when he bit a security guard’s nose right out of his face in Season 6. The actor then praised Sagal’s skills as a mother and colleague, as well as her kindness and liberal sensibilities. In general, he couldn’t say enough good things about working with her.