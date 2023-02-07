Rise Of The Pink Ladies Brings The Music (But Do We Want To Listen?)

Of course, no Grease project would be complete without a rendition of the opening track from the 1978 film, but viewers can forget about listening to other well-known songs. Acclaimed songwriter Justin Tranter, who has written hits for the likes of Justin Bieber, Fall Out Boy and Imagine Dragons, developed 31 original songs for the series.

In an interview with EW, actress Marisa Davila said, “I’ve been working on the show for seven straight months and I still listen to the music every day. There is absolutely no way to get tired of them. It’s a no-skip soundtrack. Justin and her team have managed to combine the old style of music from the 50’s with a modern version of it.”

The show’s inclusion approach has also been modernized. The show’s creator, Annabel Oakes, told EW that while hesitant to expand on such a popular film, she enjoyed the idea of ​​including characters of color and exploring social justice at the school.

The creators of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies seem to have pulled out all the stops, but many have already said they won’t be watching. user @Rosskiernan_ tweeted, “No need for that…the original films are great on Paramount Plus and hold up to this day. Why reboot?” Another user, @tsotlhannibaladding, “This is so canceled after a season.” On Reddit, u/TheBigIdiotSalami criticized the music: “It’s so weird to hear Frankie Valli’s main theme song in this horribly overproduced, over-the-top 21st-century vocals.”

Still, some are eagerly awaiting the series. U/aw-un said, “This show looks right for my cup of tea and I’m looking forward to seeing it!”