Rise Of Pellet Union! Release Date & More!

I Shall Master This Family Chapter 84 will reveal the true plan of Florentia. The previous chapter came as a surprise hit to the audience. However, the auction for the Lira mine eventually went to Pellet Union. The recognition Clerivan sought everywhere he found came in the form of this auction. Now everyone, including the Durak Gold Commission, knows the Clerivan Pellet name.

The next chapter of the Manhwa will explain the true plan of Florentia. Apparently she had already planned to put everything down for the Lombardi clan. Besides, she also had a chance to get the mine since Clerivan was his subordinate. So the Lombardi bid was just a coincidence to distract the other competitors at the auction. Check out the following article on the future plot of the eponymous manhwa!

I Will Master This Family Chapter 84: Rise of Pellet Union!

The status of the Pellet Union will rise significantly in I Shall Master This Family Chapter 84. In addition, Florentia could also reveal her secret plan that worked out at the auction. Clerivan was the ace of Florentia that stole the show at the auction. But the Angenas still haven’t recovered from the shock of losing the auction.

The previous chapter ended with the cry of the Angena family bidder. It seems these mines are a lot more valuable than they look. In addition, the cost of the new mineral is not yet known to anyone. So Florentia could dig up the new mineral that will exponentially increase the profits of the Lombardi clan. It would be far more interesting to see how profitable the auction was for the Lombardis.

What happened in the previous chapter?

The 83rd chapter of I Shall Master This Family started with the chaos in the auction hall. It was also late because of the Lombardi clan members. Angenas was concerned about the bid amount for mine. However, things were turned on their head when Clerivan entered the auction room as an independent bidder. Angenas was left with no choice but to consider Clerivan’s strategy.

But the Lombardi clan’s limited budget was reassuring for the Angenas. So bidding started and all clans entered their bid amount. The auctioneer announced the top three winners of the bid. The first was Angenas with 2000 gold coins while the second was Lombardis with 1600 gold coins. But the bid winner was none other than Clerivan Pellet with a bid of 2500 gold coins.

I Shall Master This Family Chapter 84 will be released on September 24, 2022. The auction arc from the manhwa is very popular with readers. The mind games played by Florentia were the true tension of the story. Be sure to read the Naver, Webtoon, and Kakaopage chapters for more insight. Don’t forget to check out The Anime Daily for Manhwa related stuff!