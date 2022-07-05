Rise Of Gru. Here’s Why

The short answer is that it’s hilarious, the world is crumbling, and why not?. The long answer isn’t much more specific, but it does provide some context. Gentleminions (yes, that’s the name of the meme, according to IGN) seems to be a variant of a recent meme in which posters showed images of stylistically specific people asking for tickets to a movie. Sometimes the meme was intended to mock certain groups – for example, an image of young adult men with spotty goatees and Spirit of Halloween Fiedoras asking for tickets to the 2019 film “Joker.” Sometimes the meme should subvert expectations – think, for example, of an image of stereotypical fellow countrymen asking for tickets to the upcoming Barbie movie. It’s likely that Gentleminions is the natural progression of this type of subversion.

This joke was not without consequences. Some cinemas are banning children for causing a racket (via BBC) and giving refunds in bulk to other visitors to make up for perceived hardship. Again, while the meme is hilarious, it’s understandable that other potential moviegoers would find it absolutely destructive to the overall cinematic experience. Universal Pictures, on the other hand tweeted their approval of the trend (after all, ticket sales are ticket sales).

It’s important to remember that this type of interface between web culture and reality isn’t new, it’s just new to the film community. As Vox noted, in 2019 a joke about the Area 51 storming morphed into an actual event, with about 6,000 travelers converging on “Alienstock” in Rachel, Nevada. All that being said, never underestimate the power of the absurd tendencies of a weary generation when a good deal is at stake.