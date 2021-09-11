A Rise In Hospitalizations Due To Covid-19, Medical Experts Warned.

The rise in Covid-19 hospitalization is once again putting hospitals in a dire state. The conditions of most of the hospitals in the United States are disturbing. Hospitals are working above their capacity.

The spike in Covid-19 patients is now affecting the patients who don’t have the virus. The hospitals are full of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus. There is no room left for the uninfected people for treatment in the hospitals.

A Rise In Hospitalizations Due To Covid-19.

Over 101,000 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, according to the data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. Due to the high number of Covid-19 patients occupying the beds, the people in need of urgent care are not getting it.

Dr. Amy Compton says, “ our ICUs were busy before Covid-19 too, and patients with Covid-19 have added on to the rush.” She added, “ we are bound to cancel care to those patients who need care but are anywhere less serious than the other.”

It is for the very first time that hospitals are bound to reject cases. Traumatized doctors and nurses have to choose which patient will receive medical care.

Idaho on Tuesday started its Crisis Standards Care due to the rise in the hospitalization of Covid-19 patients.

Health Department Director Dave said, “ Crisis Standards Care is put in place when the state has exhausted its resources to the extent that health institutions are unable to provide expected levels of care.”

The residents of Idaho are reluctant to take the vaccine. The Governor of Idaho requested the eligible citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Governor of Arkansas also reported that only 23 ICUs are available for the entire state.

Reports state that 91.5% of Covid-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people. 90% of Covid-19 deaths are among unvaccinated.

The Governor of West Virginia also informed that hospitals are full of Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated. In West Virginia, 132 Covid-19 infected patients are on ventilator support. The state has 813 hospitalized patients, and 252 patients are under Intensive Care.

Doctors and governors in the United States say that the crisis in the States was preventable.

Governor Jim Justice said that getting the vaccine is the only permanent solution to stop the rise in cases.

Covid-19 infected people say that they had long-term symptoms for at least four weeks. In a survey conducted by CDC, 6,000 people took part, and 22% of them have said that they had the virus. And a majority of those who were tested positive agreed that they experienced long-term symptoms.

Two-thirds of the infected people had long-term symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.

Twenty-two percent of the infected people said they experienced fatigue. Seventeen percent said their sense of smell and taste was affected. Fifteen percent said they experienced breath shortness. Fifteen percent said they caught a cough, and fourteen percent said that they experienced headaches.

29% of them said that their symptoms faded after they had the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Delta variant is much more contagious than any strain so far. The school-going students are getting infected by this variant more than anyone else. Dr. Edith says, “ the unvaccinated citizens are at much higher risk now.”

Dr. Fauci said, “ we have tried every possible way to encourage people to get the vaccine. We have ensured that it is safe, made it free, and approved its efficiency.”