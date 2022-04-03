Rinku Ghosh Web Series List, Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Networth, And More

Rinku Ghosh

Rinku Ghosh was born on August 30, 1981 in West Bengal. She is an Indian actress known for her role in Bhojpuri films. In 1996 she was crowned Miss Mumbai. Rinku has also acted in Hindi films and TV series. She is well known in the Bhojpuri branch. Rinku made her acting debut in Sunil Sinha’s film Suhagan Bana da Sajjan Hamaar. She completed her education in her hometown. Despite this, we cannot find any information about her education or degree. We will notify you as soon as we receive official updates.

Rinku Ghosh Biography

details specifications Surname Rinku Ghosh birth date Aug. 30, 1981 age 41 years old place of birth West Bengal Current City Bombay Current address N / A nationality Indian religion Hinduism star sign Virgo height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 55kg

List of Rinku Ghosh web series

Rinku has only appeared in one web series and there isn’t much information about it. Rinku has appeared in Patra Petika, a web series she has starred in. She is a well-known Bhojpuri actress who has starred in a number of Bhojpuri films alongside Bhojpuri superstars. Rinku made her acting debut in a number of films, some of which are included here in the content below.

Image source: Twitter

Rinku Ghosh movies

Here is the list of movies where Rinku Ghosh was played,

Raave Naa Chaliya

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Tumse Milke wrong number

Chalak

Tu hi or Balma

bidai

Rakhwala

Kahiya biyaah bola karab

Rinku Ghosh Age

Rinku Ghosh is an influential television personality and one of the most popular Indian film actresses. She was born on August 30, 1981 in West Bengal, India. She will be 41 years old in 2022. Rinku Ghosh has acted in a number of Bhojpuri films and is known as the “Dream Girl of Bhojpuri Cinema”.

Rinku Ghosh height and weight

Rinku Ghosh is 5.6 inches in inches and 1.68 meters in feet tall. She weighs 58 kilograms. Rinku Ghosh was crowned Miss Mumbai in 1996 at the young age of 15. She has also appeared in Hindi and Telugu films and TV shows.

Rinku Ghosh Networth

Rinku Ghosh’s annual salary ranges from $3 million to $5 million and her net worth is INR 66 crore as of 2022. However, it is difficult to obtain specific salary and wealth information. If your net worth changes again we will update our website; Please check it.

