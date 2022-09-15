Rings Of Power Star Cynthia Addai-Robinson Should Have Had Her Big Break On This ’00s Series

According to a 2006 report by The Futon Critic, Cynthia Addai-Robinson was originally cast as the lead character of Melanie on the 2006 sitcom The Game before being replaced at the last minute by Tia Mowry-Hardrict from Sister, Sister and without explanation. “The Game” followed the lives of the girlfriends and wives of professional soccer players. Mowry-Hardrict starred on the show until the end of Season 5, and the show went on without her (although she did make a cameo appearance in the series finale, Pow Pow Pow!!). The Game ran on The CW from 2006 to 2015. Paramount+ launched a reboot of the show in 2021, which is still ongoing.

In an interview with TVLine, Mowry-Hardrict confirmed there are no plans for her to return for the show’s revival. “At the moment there have been no talks of me coming back and I’m fine with that,” she told the outlet. “I do so many things. As I get older, I try to do things that have an impact and that are purposeful and inspiring in some way in my life. There are things I like to focus on and those are the things I put my time and energy into.”

After being replaced in The Game, Addai-Robinson took on many minor roles, including a guest appearance on CSI: Miami, another on CSI: New York, and two appearances on the short-lived Courtney Cox vehicle, Dirt “. Her more recent roles have grown, but she almost had a chance to become the star she is now in 2006. It just goes to show how lucky there is with show business success.