Rings Of Power Actors Talk Friendship And Respect Between Elves And Dwarves

Here in Rings of Power, there’s a geographic line in particular that ties you all together. Sophia and Owain, you are in Khazad-dûm. You are next to Eregion where Celebrimbor lives and rules. Robert, you play Elrond, who we’ve already seen in the promotional material in these two areas. Then there’s the clip of the dinner you guys have together. There is a lot of this area that you are all connected to. Sophia, did all this closeness bring the three of you closer together on set?

Sophia Nomvete: It really brought us closer. The first scene you see in the dinner scene is Disa navigating that necessary unity of elf and dwarf, that loving friendship broken due to time. But she understands what that means for Durin and his heart and that there has always been a gap.

The relationship between elf and dwarf, as we know, is very rare. We’ve seen and touched it before, but we get to see the intricacies of what that means and indeed, the pain Durin has endured and… how Elrond feels about what that means to him. They both think very differently about it, but Disa looks back and forth and sees exactly what needs to happen, which is for them to get together. There is a true triangle of love and respect that we will experience throughout the season.