Rihanna Is Pregnant!!! Singer Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Baby With The American Rapper A$AP Rocky

The internet is buzzing with news that Grammy Award winner and fashionista, Rihanna is pregnant.

Rihanna expects her very first child with A$AP Rocky. The world learned about the exciting news after they were photographed together in New York City, where Rihanna showed off her growing bump.

The couple was photographed in Harlem which is where Rihanna was wearing an Chanel pink outerwear jacket which was unbuttoned around her stomach area , and an Christian Lacroix necklace, which reached her belly, revealing her baby bump in front of the entire world.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Relationship

Rihanna is the fashion guru she revealed the good news’ to people around the globe in the most fashion possible way with her unbuttoned jacket as well as the necklace draped across her stomach. A$AP Rocky was wearing the blue jacket with black leather pants. She wore an Black beanie cap.

Before they began relationship, Rihanna and A$AP became acquaintances in of the beginning of 2010 and have collaborated on a variety of albums. Rihanna released an album remix Cockiness featuring A$AP during 2011.

In 2012 Rihanna along with A$AP performed the track in the VMA awards. As friends for more than five years, rumors of the couple’s relationship were widely circulated on the internet in 2020 when the singer broke with her former boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

The speculation was confirmed by the rapper his interview in GQ in which the rapper referred to Rihanna “my girlfriend” and “the most beautiful person in my life”. A$AP also expressed his wish to be a father in the near future, saying that if it’s the future, he would like to be a father.

Following the announcement of their union the couple presented themselves at Met Gala as a couple with the singer wearing the look of Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga for Gvasalia. It was the first public performance of the pair following an announcement about their marriage.

Iconic Star Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Pregnancy Rumors

The first report was made by TMZ and later verified by various media sources like NBC. The couple were enjoying their weekend in the snowy New York City and was captured in a photo where shows the couple holding hands while strolling through the city. And in another picture we can see A$AP kissing Rihanna’s forehead, making people who follow them swoon over their affection.

Rumors about Rihanna being pregnant were spewed in November when she dressed in a tight-fitting gown take home her National Hero Award for native Barbados.

Then, Rihanna was spotted wearing an over-sized puffy red jacket and a red sweatshirt which bolstered belief that RiRi being expecting. Rihanna was seen at various times wearing large and puffy outfits along with the rapper. But, Rihanna didn’t react to the rumors until the announcement of her baby.

Official Pregnancy Described

RiRi fans are enthralled after seeing the photos of Rihanna and her growing baby and are happy about the news by expressing their joy on the soon-to become dad and mom-tobe on different networks of social media.

Her father Ronald Fenty has said that he was in a state of bliss after hearing the news of the birth from his little girl. Some fans also offered their best wishes to the couple, while others urged Rihanna to stay inside and shield the baby from the cold winter weather in New York City.

Interview with Page 6 on the same day that the singer announced her pregnancy. Fenty stated that he was thrilled that he was euphoric when he learned of the baby’s arrival. Fenty said that he enjoys A$AP and believes that the rapper is cool.

After the shocking announcement of Rihanna’s pregnancy stars , including Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B congratulated the couple. They both Cardi B as well as Nicki Minaj shared photos of Rihanna on their Instagram stories, as well as their felicitatory messages.

A well-known singer, Camila Cabello, expressed her joy over the news by including an account on Rihanna in her Instagram story, and captioned it “she is an amazing piece of work”. Other celebrities like Victoria Monet and Zara Larrson have also expressed their gratitude to the singer on different online platforms.

