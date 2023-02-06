Rick And Morty’s Sarah Chalke Loves Voicing Different Versions Of Beth

Space Beth has truly become a part of the Smith family, especially in Season 6. She frequently sits at the dinner table and has storylines dedicated to her. As such, there are many scenes where Sarah Chalke is effectively talking to herself, and she spoke to Screen Rant about what goes into that process and how she tries to differentiate the characters. As she put it, “We take them one at a time and go through the entire Domestic Beth first and then the entire Space Beth because I try to clear my throat a few times in between and make them a little raspier.” It has a bit more edge and it’s different because although we always shoot alone, it’s different when the scene is just with yourself.

This is most evident in Season 6 Episode 3, “Bethic Twinstinct”. Beth and Space Beth develop a romantic bond that they try to keep from Jerry (Chris Parnell) so he doesn’t discover it and freak out. There are a lot of scenes where only Beth talks to her clone, and Chalke was more than willing to dive into the recording booth to nail both characters: “I thought it was great, and I just loved the way they wrote it , and I loved how it turns into a love story between these two characters and kind of catches you off guard, but that’s what’s going to happen and I love that you get to see this whole new side of both Beths.

At the start of Season 7, Rick may be busy chasing Rick Prime, but the Beths have more than enough to keep them busy.