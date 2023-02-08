Rick And Morty Were Almost Called Jerry And Billy

Around the time “Rick and Morty” first came out, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon did an interview with Mandatory where they went over all about the new show. Of course they discuss how the show was inspired by Back to the Future and in the original animated short for Channel 101 the characters were Doc and Mharti. Those names eventually morphed into “Rick” and “Morty,” but Roiland had other ideas before landing on it.

He admitted: “I wanted to change it to Jerry and Billy. There were so many names we threw around and ultimately it’s something to just hear Rick like, ‘Morty, come on Morty, we have to go Morty.’ It was like, ‘Jerry, come on, Jerry’ just didn’t…’ Sounds like Roiland was actually using voice to say what the characters’ names should be. He continued, “It’s like, ‘Marty, we have to go Marty. We, we, we have to run Marty.’ Now it’s Morty. It’s near. I’m almost wondering, maybe with ‘Ezekiel! Come on, Ezekiel!’ Rick is fine. ‘Oh my goodness, Rick. I am sleeping. Hard night.”

There must be something to the name “Jerry” though, because Roiland and Co. settled on that name for Morty’s father. Perhaps it made more sense for a pathetic father than for a small child. Anyway, Rick and Morty will be remembered forever and ever, hundred years, Rick and Morty things.