Rick And Morty Season 6 Keeps Calling Back To This Jerry Side Story From Season 2

In a series canon moment, Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 1 includes a Jerry revelation that ties into the plot of an episode that first aired years earlier. In short, the version of Jerry native to the dimension most of the show takes place in was turned against Jerry in a multidimensional Jerry daycare called Jerryboree, introduced in the Season 2 episode “Mortynight Run.” exchanged for another universe.

As it turns out, Season 6 Episode 3 also includes Jerryboree in its post-credits tag. After his wife Beth (Sarah Chalke) has an affair of questionable morals with her own clone, Jerry is apparently also interested in flirting with another version of himself. So he visits Jerryboree in that final scene, where he is turned away at the front desk because of a rule designed to prevent the original purpose of his visit.

Justin Roiland explained the importance of such moments in an interview with Screen Rant, in which he compared his approach to Rick and Morty to that of most similar shows. “Their main focus is comedy and jokes, jokes, jokes, which is what we’re trying to do, but we also have consequences and inserts and stuff that’s going to extend through the seasons,” he said. So the further inclusion of Jerryboree is one such example of a plot point that causes a ripple effect across the board.