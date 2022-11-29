Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 8 Recap: An Extraordinarily Yellow Misadventure

Shockingly, Rick sticks with Wong’s treatment plan. When Jerry is sponsored to drive a Mitsubishi spacecraft and doesn’t include him in the bridge crew, Rick remains calm. And when an anthropomorphic green bean shows up willing to fight him, Rick ignores the mustachioed legume until someone else shows up to fight them.

Rick is excited to discover that Wong was right. He’s out of the game. With no one left to fight, Rick goes to a bar where he overhears a conversation between two girls watching the viral clip of PissMaster’s fight with Jerry. “He must be the biggest piece of shit in the galaxy,” they say of the pee-squirting alien. Obviously Rick can relate to that, and the conversation seems to touch something inside him. He drives drunk to PissMaster’s house, shows up at the door with a six-pack of beer, maybe longing to connect with someone who can identify with him.

But when he enters, Rick finds urine flowing down the stairs. He follows him to the bathroom where he finds PissMaster dead in the bathtub. Rick tries to revive him but it’s too late. Just as Rick is about to leave, there’s a knock on PissMaster’s door. It’s PissMaster’s daughter who comes to check on him because he didn’t answer her calls.

Rick’s first instinct is to duck through a portal and leave the woman to find her father’s body, but when he says she’ll never stop blaming herself if PissMaster gets hurt, Rick can can’t stand it. He puts on and impersonates PissMaster’s helmet, tells the daughter he’s fine and promises not to do anything. Back inside, he finds the suicide note from PissMaster, who cites the humiliation of losing to Jerry as the reason he took his own life.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or calling 988g 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.