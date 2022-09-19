Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 3 Takes A Cue From The Best Episode Of Black Mirror By Far

Season 6 Episode 3 of “Rick and Morty” titled “Bethic Twinstinic” mainly focuses on Beth and Space Beth falling in love which leaves Morty and Summer unsettled. To find out the extent and durability of their relationship, the two enter Rick’s holodeck, which allows users to create a simulated reality. Rick, Morty and Summer disturb the couple, who are thought to be seniors, and enjoy a lovely moment on a boardwalk as the sun sets. “Holy shit, you did a full ‘San Junipero’ in here?” exclaims Rick while poring over the holodeck’s programming.

Rick is referring to the “Black Mirror” episode, which is considered one of the best episodes of the sci-fi series. “San Junipero,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis, is best remembered for swapping away the series’ somber views on technology, instead emphasizing the power of connection and hope that comes from scientific advances can manifest. The episode follows two women living in the beautiful beach town of San Junipero where they fall in love. The idyllic escape they call home is actually a simulated reality in which one’s consciousness can live on even after death.

The latest Rick and Morty is more than just a superficial reference, it endearingly plays on the idea that both Beth have a chance to see how their love can endure, even as they grow old. “San Junipero” also briefly toyed with the concept of cheating on a significant other — though said cheating takes place in a virtual afterlife — an enigma affecting both Beth.

Ultimately, the two Beth resolve their differences and come to an agreement with Jerry, which of course traumatizes their children.