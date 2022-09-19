Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 3 Hilariously Referenced The Greatest First-Person Shooter Of All Time

During the startup and menus of the Street Fighter parody video game, one of the game options is a mode called Slapper Only. This is actually a reference to an immensely fun option in Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye multiplayer mode. If you’re old enough to have played the game, you probably fondly remember using four N64 controllers for trash-talking split-screen – Having collected four player battles. The adaptation of multiplayer games for “GoldenEye” is one of the most enduring aspects of the game as players would choose the available weapons before the games. Other options were such as “power weapons” which included the most powerful weapons in the game like the RCP-90, as well as options which included the various forms of explosive mines. Of course, slappers only meant that guns weren’t available and the fighters would have to beat each other to death. Ah, memories!

Speaking to Complex, GoldenEye director Martin Hollis spoke about the game’s legacy, saying, “The animation is perfect, not in a realistic, competent way, but in a punchy way. It’s more Benny Hill than James Bond, and that makes it glorious.” He later added, “Is it James Bond? Not really. Is it funny? Hell yeah. Most FPS games are extremely serious – really butt-faced — and don’t get through the slapstick that can come from running around spitting bullets and throwing hand grenades. People like to laugh.” Considering that Rick and Morty decided to write a reference about Slappers only, it seems like the creators got first-hand experience (ba-dum-tss) with the hilarious “GoldenEye” mode need to have.