Riboku Finally Steps Up! Release Date & Plot Details

Kingdom’s previous outing shed some interesting details of the war. No one expected Ten to return to the Shin side. But when she made it to the side, they were all charged to win the match. Kingdom Chapter 724 is due out this week with a proper release date. This time Riboku will be the one to watch the battles with a keen eye. He wants to find a weak point in the opposition. Here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter.

In the following storyline, Riboku will finally step down from his position as Observer. It was obvious that he wanted to know more about his opponents. It will be seen that he would make an invulnerable idea that could not be tamed.

Kingdom Chapter 724: What Will Happen Next?

The official raw scans of the next chapter have yet to be made publicly available. Riboku will be the main star of the outing this week. In the last panel of the last chapter, he was the one who set the final strategy of victory. The man said he wanted to learn about Kanki and Shin’s weaknesses. Any attack they made was repelled with equal force.

Therefore, they had to find a factor that was unbreakable and invulnerable in every way. Kingdom Chapter 724 begins with Riboku closely watching Shin and Kanki’s every single move. There has to be a gap they can exploit so that victory is at their side. It will be interesting to see how Zhao manages to recover from all the losses they have suffered so far.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Kingdom Chapter 723 began with Rei finally coming back to safety after escaping the Zhao tribe. Shin was the first to keep her safe. Later, Ten told her not to open the circles or they would end up losing a large chunk of their army. Meanwhile, Shin and Kyoukai decided they would be on the right flank to keep the formation intact. However, it was En-san who indicated that things were not going in their favor.

On the other hand, Gakuka was the first to see the HSU emerge from within the encirclement. Asia also noted that they had all come into the circle. The final act of the chapter looks at a chase between HSU and Gakuka. The chapter ended with Riboku asking his men if these armies had any weaknesses or not.

Kingdom Chapter 724: Release Date

Action and lots of chaos will prevail in the next manga outlet. However, it is not apparent who would win the match. Will it be Riboku? Or will it be Shin? Kingdom Chapter 724 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date is June 19, 2022. Fans can only get all chapters of the manga on Kodansha official sites. Finally, keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the information about it.