RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Has A New Boyfriend!!!: Relationship With David Principe And New Boyfriend Paul Connell . Dolores Catania, the American TV personality best popular as a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ has confirmed that she’s been dating someone after separating with her former boyfriend David Principe in 2021.

People who love Dolores Catania and ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ came learn about the new boyfriend via her Instagram story . Later the long-time friend of Catania confirmed that she is with an individual who is not her previous partner.

Catania who appeared appearing as a guest in the season 1 episode of RHONJ was among the most well-known characters on the reality show on television when she was a part of the main cast for season 7 in the year 2016.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ focused primarily on the relationship between Catania and her motherhood struggles, her relationship with her lover, romance as well as self-discovery. She was seen as one of the more relatable female housewives from the show.

The show also awarded her the title of ‘Miss Congeniality across the whole Real Housewives network by Bravo viewers in the year the year 2018.

RHONJ Fame Dolores Catania New Boyfriend

Dolores Catania started dating David Principe and then split in the beginning of 2021. The news that Catania and Principe being apart shocked many people who were. The news is that Dolores Catania is dating someone new, Paul Connel and her friends claim that she is content with her new partner.

Dolores Catania New Boyfriend Paul Connell

Dolores Catania found her new lover; Paul Connel followed by ending her relationship with her four-year girlfriend, David Principe.

Catania and Connell came across through a common friend , and it wasn’t long before the two to fall in love with one another.

Catania and Connell were both attracted to each other from the very initial meeting and, when they realized that their feelings were mutual and they began dating, they both began to date. Catania was a victim of an uneasy breakup with Principe appears to be extremely content with her new partner.

Catania’s long-time pal, Tim Murro told that “They’re extremely happy with each other” on a question about the relationship between his friend and Catania. He also said ” He’s a very nice person. It’s not exactly new however, you can tell that they’re a perfect combination”. Tom added that he’s very pleased for his best friend and that Dolores Catania deserves the best.

Dolores and Catania have recently taken a vacation with each other on the beach in St.Martin and Catania took a photo of her and Connel and captioned it with “My most loved lifeguard”. Catania recently posted a picture in black and white image with her husband Connel who Catania is seen hugging Connel.

Paul Connell is the president and CEO of the company Eco Electrical Services LLS in New York and he lives in New York. Like the woman he is with, Paul Connell is not an actor or TV host and prefers to stay away from the spotlight.

The public began to learn the name Paul Connell after Catania shared his photo of her as her boyfriend. They both Catania and Connell have a lot in common including being supportive of causes like animal welfare and welfare for domestic animals.

The romance between Dolores Catania and Paul Connell won’t be shown on RHONJ since the couple started dating following the production of the most recent season of the reality show ‘Real Housewives New Jersey’.

Dolores Catania relationship With David Principe

Dolores Catania and David Principe began dating in 2017 and remained together until 2021. David Principe is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist .

He has been introduced to Catania through her friend, Siggy Flicker. Even though the couple was together for more than 4 years , Catania was not able to move into the house with Principe. The couple remained with their former husband Frank and stated she was not confident enough to be to David Principe.

Dolores quit her relationship with David since he wasn’t able be with her since his job as a physician obliged him to work in hospitals nearly all of the time. The absence of time together was a source of tension for Catania greatly and, finally the couple broke up in the month of December 2021.