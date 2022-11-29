Reveals Studio & Writer! Lined Up for Winter’23 Release

The creators of Revenger Anime have revealed the iconic storywriter of the anime series. Previously, all details were under wraps. But it seems they are slowly spilling all the beans. A new teaser with more leaks is out. Anime originals like Odd Taxi have had a good track record of late. So fans should also check out the new Revenger anime. And knowing who the creator is, the new anime series definitely looks promising! So here’s everything you need to know!

Revenger is a collaborative project between two titans, Nitro plus and Shochiku. The former will work on the optics. Whereas Shochiku will work as a distributor. There is no source material. So the fans stay tuned. Luckily we have everything the fans need to know! Do you want to know more details about Revenger Anime? Continue reading!

Two promotional videos of the popular anime “Revenger” were already available on the Internet. But they gave no indication of the cast, the story writer, or the ending theme. However, the new teaser has revealed the main staff, release date and other details. Famed Fate/Zero writer Urobuchi will plan the plot. You may know his other popular anime series including Psycho-Pass, Madoka Magica and Saya No Uta. Apart from that, Mayasa is directing the anime.

He previously directed Kemono Jihen, another popular show. Suzuki and Yuushi are the character designers. Naomi Nakano is the color designer. As of now she is working for Chainsaw Man Anime. On the music front, Jun is the composer. While Maaya sang the closing theme “u_mute”. The main stars of the series are Raizo Kurima, Usui, Nio, Soji and Teppa.

What is the anime about?

We get a vague sense of retribution from the anime’s title, Revenger. The hero Raizo kills people to avoid a cruel fate that awaits him. The latest teaser also reveals details about his sense of justice. As he seeks revenge, he reflects on his deeds. So what truth will he seek as he proceeds?

Raizo joins a secret group that seeks revenge on behalf of the common people who have no power. To the outside, their group disguises itself as a normal shop. Raizo works with five other people. Together they cleanse society of evil men. In addition, this concept could be similar to Lycoris Recoil, which recently ended. Maybe there’s more to the story than that. But from now on, the makers are teasing the fans with a short video.

The Revenger Anime is slated for release in Winter 2023. A screening event will take place on December 10, 2022. So be sure to check this out. Revenger anime will debut on January 5, 2023. In addition, Crunchyroll has announced that it will stream it on its platform. But it will be streamed sometime after the initial TV air date. There is no news of delays. We will definitely notify you as soon as there is an update. So be sure to stay tuned to The Anime Daily!