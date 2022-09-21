Resolving The Maki Issue! Release Date

This week’s special release consists of When Will Ayumu Make His Move, Episode 12. Unfortunately, this is one of the final appearances of the anime. Before the last episode could even get a broadcast date, fans have started searching for the renewal details of the next one. So the final episode will be about resolving the conflict between Urushi and Maki. Without taking up much of your time, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming storyline.

In the final episode, Maki will reveal the full story of what happened the night Urushi called him. However, the boy would have his own version of the story. Therefore, it is a game of who can win and who can lose the truth.

When will Ayumu make his move Episode 12: What will happen next?

The title of the next episode of Sore De Mo Ayumu Wa Yosete Kuru is Katte Tsutaetainode. This is the season finale which is expected to wrap up many storylines one after the other. One of the biggest talking points at the school has become the relationship between urushi and maki. And the latter was quick to point out that Urushi had called her once in the middle of the night.

Without any context, anyone would think this was an inappropriate move. So now Urushi will have a hard time explaining it to everyone. When Will Ayumu Make His Move Episode 12 will reveal what actually happened that night. Additionally, many storylines are expected to come to an end from this episode onwards.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of When Will Ayumu Make His Move Episode 11 was “I want to get stronger”. The episode started with Ayumu entering the room with a strong face. Everyone could see that something was wrong with his face. It turned out that the shogi training didn’t go as they had planned. On the other hand, one person had great fun being on the school field trip. And that person was Urushi. Although the training was a bad experience, he didn’t let it affect the school trip.

The second half of the episode was all about the controversy that unfolded during the trip. Maki wanted everyone to know that Urushi was trying to get close to her during the journey. And so she revealed to everyone that he had once tried to contact him in the middle of the night.

The final release date and a preview of the new episode have been revealed to the public. Fans are very excited about what’s to come in the new season. For now, When Will Ayumu Make His Move Episode 12 will be released on September 23, 2022. Fans can watch all episodes of the anime only on Crunchyroll official sites. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.