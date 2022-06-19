Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 hyped in new poster with all 4 girls

Ruka Sarashina from the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime. Credit: Crunchyroll

Rent-A-Girlfriend is one of several famous anime TV series airing new episodes this summer. The show spices up season 2 of the anime with a spectacular new poster that brings together all the prominent characters that fans will see in action!

The official anime adaptation of Reiji Miyajima’s classic manga series was one of the few series to peak during the summer of 2020 anime schedule, given that it is amid the ongoing COVID pandemic and related issues was pretty impressive. Two years later, the show returns for new episodes.

Rent-A-Girlfriend new poster

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 begins next month, along with the rest of the summer 2022 anime calendar.

The series will see Kazuya navigating many more fake and maybe real relationships. He got complicatedly involved in these relationships in the first season.

That means the four main heroines are back and starring in the latest Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 poster.

Below is the new poster from the series. official twitter account:

Rent-A-Girlfriend new season 2 poster. Photo credit: kanokari_anime/Twitter

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 will stream alongside its initial release in Japan on July 1, 2022.

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita are all expected to return for upcoming episodes.

The show’s new opening theme is “Himitsu Koi-Gokoro” sung by CHICO with HoneyWorks, while the new ending theme is “Ienai feat. Asmi,” performed by MIMiNARI.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Expectations and More

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 does not have an official storyline yet. However, the first season didn’t stray far from its manga roots and closely followed the first six volumes. And given that the manga currently has nearly 190 chapters and 19 volumes with no ending announced, there’s a lot for the new season to draw from.

The final episode of Season 1 ended with several fascinating incidents. Mommy hired Chizuru and questioned her about Kazuya, admitting that she was aware of the true nature of her and Kazuya’s relationship.

On the other hand, Chizuru refused, claiming that Kazuya was her boyfriend. She then asked Mommy if she ever considered Kazuya her true love, which drew little response. Later, Kazuya meets up with Chizuru and admits he wants her as a girlfriend, but backs down a bit, explaining that he meant it as a rental girlfriend.

Season 2 will most likely delve deeper into these developments between Kazuya, Chizuru and Mami. And while the first season highlighted these characters’ true feelings, the second season is expected to give them more opportunities to express their authentic romantic impulses.

Kazuomi Koga will once again lead the animation project. In the past he was an assistant director on Rainy Cocoa and also worked as an episode director on Akame ga Kill!, Goblin Slayer, The Devil is a Part-Timer! and Steins Gate 0. (The Devil is a Part-Timer!) Timer! Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2022.)

What are your thoughts? How do you feel about Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 so far? What were your thoughts on the first season? What are you looking forward to at the premiere of the new episodes this summer? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!