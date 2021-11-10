There has been a lot of talk about religious grounds for not obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine, but in actuality, only a few religions have proven, theological reasons for not believing in vaccinations.

Evangelical Christianity isn’t one of them, despite the fact that it has dominated national news. Despite this, some Christians and other religious individuals are refusing to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine because of their faith.

What religions have religious justifications for not being vaccinated against COVID?

White evangelical Protestants were the only religious group that didn’t reach a majority when asked in a Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) poll about the vaccination to be able to protect everyone.

According to the survey, only 43% of white evangelical Protestants agreed with those claims, compared to 56% of Black Protestants and 61% of Hispanic Protestants.

White evangelical Protestants can express their opposition to the vaccine by mentioning eternal life, as Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves did in late August.

Evangelicals hold to the concept that God is in charge of everything, according to PRRI Director of Research Natalie Jackson.

Vaccines are not prohibited by most religions.

There are numerous theological considerations both in favor of and against the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are some of the main religions’ perspectives on the subject:

Catholicism

Catholic leaders had initial reservations over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s use of cell lines from aborted babies but finally stated that Catholics would be able to obtain the vaccination if it was the only one available.

“Being vaccinated can be an act of charity that benefits the common good,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote in a statement released in March.

According to a PRRI study, about 80% of white Catholics were receptive of the vaccination in July, while Hispanic Catholics were among the religious groups whose vaccine acceptability increased the greatest. According to PRRI, it increased from 56 percent in March to 80 percent in June.

Others who are Christians

According to a PRRI report released in July, Christians, excluding Catholics, were 77 percent in favor of immunizations.

According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center research, the vast majority of Christian denominations, including Eastern Orthodox, Amish, Anglican, Baptist, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mennonites, Quakers, and Pentecostal Christians, have no theological opposition to vaccines.

Theologically opposed to vaccination Christian denominations

According to Vanderbilt, the Dutch Reformed Church and the Church of Christ, Scientist, are the only Christian denominations that oppose vaccines on theological grounds.

According to research conducted by Vanderbilt University, some members of the Dutch Reformed Church avoid vaccines because they “interfere with divine providence,” while others regard them as a gift from God.

According to other studies, illnesses caused by smallpox vaccines in the 19th century were one of the reasons why some religious people oppose vaccines.

Faith healers, or those who believe in laying hands on others to heal their afflictions, are unlikely to believe in vaccines.

The Church of Christ, Scientists preaches that prayer can alleviate and prevent sickness, according to the Vanderbilt study, and hence members can request vaccine exemptions. Vaccination is not technically prohibited by the church, but it is discouraged in practice.

According to a statement on the church’s website, most members rely on prayer for healing.