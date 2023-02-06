Release Date! Spoilers & Cast Details

On the list of many anime to be released this year is The Kingdoms of Ruin Anime. This series by yoruhashi is exciting. There were also many details that did not come out. Fans on Twitter and Reddit are very excited for this anime. The anime is an adaptation of the manga of the same name. Seven Seas Entertainment will also release the sixth volume of the manga later this year. So here are all the spoilers for the upcoming anime adaptation.

The manga was originally first published in Mag Gardens Monthly Comic Garden Magazine by Yoruhashi. The seventh compiled volume of the manga was released in September 2022. The cast and staff of the series have also been released. More details on the release date will be announced later in this article. So read on to find out more.

The Kingdoms of Ruin Anime: Official Announcement

An official website has opened to announce that Yoruhashi’s The Kingdoms of Ruin manga will be getting an anime adaptation. In addition, Comic Garden magazine’s official Twitter account revealed that the anime is currently in the works. New artwork by yoruhashi was also posted to celebrate the announcement. In addition, the main cast of the series includes Kaito Ishikawa as Adonis. Azumi Waki ​​will play the character of Doroka. Additional characters for the anime will be revealed later.

Keitaro Motonaga will direct the anime. Takamitsu Kouno will be directing the scripts for the series. The character designer for the anime will be Hiromi Kato. The music composers for the anime are Miki Sakurai, Shu Kanematsu, and Hanae Nakamura. Information about the theme songs of the anime will be released very soon.

What is the anime about?

The anime revolves around a world where witches and humans live in harmony. However, due to technological advances, witches’ powers have become unnecessary. Out of fear and resentment, the world’s greatest nation sets out to begin a witch hunt to wipe out all witches from the face of the land. Adonis is an apprentice witch. However, he had to watch his beloved teacher die. He vows to take revenge on the Empire for taking his teacher away from him. The anime follows the gruesome and bloody battle between science and magic.

So far, the anime is keeping the release date tight and has not yet come out to the public. What is certain, however, is that the series will be on screen this year. Additionally, the series’ cover art and animation article will be published on February 3, 2023 in the March issue of the anime. The sixth volume of the manga, which will be available in English, will also be released on May 16, 2023. Information and Announcements, stay tuned to The Anime Daily for more.