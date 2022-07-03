Reiwa no Di Gi Charat Mini anime releases OP trailer, teases October 2022 debut

Key visual for the anime Di Gi Charat. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On July 3, 2022, the mascot franchise Di Gi Charat released the creditless version of the opening animation sequence for the upcoming mini-anime Reiwa no Di Gi Charat created by Bushiroad in collaboration with Broccoli. The mini anime celebrates the 24thth anniversary and will premiere sometime in October 2022.

You can watch the OP trailer on Di Gi Charat’s official YouTube channel here:



The trailer features the song “Aimaisa, Kofukuron” (Ambiguity, Theory of Happiness) sung by Japanese singer-songwriter Masami Okui. Visit Masami Okui’s official website on July 4, 2022 to download the song through various services.

Character designer Atsuko Watanabe designed three new key visuals to promote the upcoming mini-anime. The illustrations were inspired by the original home video packaging illustrations featured in the first Di Gi Charat TV series, which aired during TBS’s Wonderful programming block in 1999.

The drama CDs “DUP” and “Black Gemagemadan” sold in 2019 will be available for download again in August 2022. As of July 8, 2022, you can watch episodes of the original anime series on Di Gi Charat’s official YouTube channel. Three episodes are released each day, with four episodes being released on the last day.

A new adorable character will appear in Reiwa no Di Gi Charat!

Bushirode-no-Mikoto or “Bushi-chan” is the tutelary deity of Bushiroad who was born in 2007 (the company’s founding date). She has a more demonic appearance, with horns, bat-like wings, and a tail with a heart-shaped barb on the end.

A Japanese shrine maiden or “miko” inspired her outfit. Bushi-chan enjoys freshly cooked white rice, mentaiko cod roe and oysters. Her special talent is pro wrestling! Voice actress Ayasa Ito will play Bushi-chan.

Who is on the production team?

The Reiwa no Di Gi Charat production team:

Director – Hiroaki Sakurai

Animation—LIDEN FILMS

Character Design – Atsuko Watanabe (GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class, Hanayamata, Valkyria Chronicles)

Music Production – Bushiroad Music and Fire Works

Koge Donbo is credited with the original work and character designs of the franchise.

Who are the performers?

Actors of Reiwa no Di Gi Charat:

Asami Sanada – Di Gi Charat

Miyuki Sawashiro – Petit Charat

Kyoko Hikami – Rabi~en~Rose

Yoshiko Kamei – Gema

Megumi Hayashibara – Piyocola Analog III

Kousuke Toriumi-Rik Heisenberg

Chihiro Suzuki – Ky Schweitzer

Tomo Saeki-Coo Erhard

Satomi Akesaka – Brocco-desu

Ayasa Ito – Bushirodo-no-Mikoto

Where can I read or watch the original Di Gi Charat?

Di Gi Charat is a Japanese fantasy, shojo manga and anime series created by Koge Donbo. The Di Gi Charat franchise is known for being a trendsetter in “moe” culture. The story revolves around a cute alien hybrid cat girl named Di Gi Charat “Dejiko” who wants to be a superstar and works part-time at an anime chain called Gamers. The Gamers retail chain exists in real life and has adopted Di Gi Charat as its mascot. The original anime and OVAs are set in a gamers store. There are twenty gamers stores in Japan.

The Di Gi Charat franchise has inspired multiple specials, OVAs, movies, trading cards, and video games. The English dubbed version of the original 16 episode series, film and Leave it to Piyoko! Special have been licensed by Synch-Point for North American release. In 2013, Sentai Filmworks licensed the original series, its 4 specials and the Winter Garden Special.