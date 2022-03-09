Known for her roles in Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies, Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has put her Brentwood home on the market for $25 million.

It was purchased by Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth in 2020 for $15.9 million and has been under renovation for the past two years.

Reese Witherspoon’s $25 Million Brentwood Mansion Has Been Revealed.

During the past two years, the couple has been living in the property, and the house has been refurbished in their presence. After just two years of extensive renovations, the couple put their home on the market at a price significantly greater than they paid for it.

During the last two years of her life, Reese Witherspoon dedicated herself to renovating her home, and the results are stunning. Many other celebrities, like Travis Scott, Tobery Maguire, and LeBron James, live in Brentwood, which is a suburb of Los Angeles.

The mansion is a large rural house in the English style, with seven bedrooms and 10 baths. Some prominent alterations performed by Witherspoon and Toth include installing checkboard marbles in the entryway’s floor and fabricating a new stair railing from steel and brass.

Witherspoon appears to have taken inspiration from the pandemic and implemented it into her home. There is a large office room with blue walls and wallpaper, a wooden table in the middle and an open shelf above it.

Witherspoon has taken seriously the concept of working from home because she has a separate office room that is closed. White marbles and a gorgeous desired island adorned the newly restored kitchen of the happy couple.

While renovating the house’s enormous living room, Witherspoon opted for furniture in shades of blue and grey to match with the white flooring and paint.

Read More:

The ten bathrooms in the house are decorated with exquisite lights that give the bathroom a spa-like air, and each has its own unique design.

When the house was built in 1993, a major improvement the couple made was the addition of white-colored carpeting and paint to practically every common space of the house, giving the house a consistent look.