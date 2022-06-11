Red trailer teases that Luffy and Uta were childhood friends

Screenshot from the new One Piece Movie: Red Trailer with Uta and Luffy as children. Photo Credit: Toei Animation

On June 8, 2022, One Piece Film: Red released a new trailer teasing that Luffy and Uta are actually childhood friends! In the trailer, we see Luffy meeting Uta for the first time in years and instantly recognizing her. The Straw Hats seem shocked that Luffy knows who Uta is and immediately want to know how this is possible.

Luffy quickly explains that he knows Uta because she is Shanks’ daughter. Unfortunately, it looks as if the entire crowd of concert-goers also noticed Luffy’s announcement, willy-nilly. After that we see some clips of scenes where Luffy and Uta are kids and play together.

Screenshot of Luffy and Uta when they were kids and looked like they were about to do some mischief. Photo Credit: Toei Animation

Shanks’ pirate ship can be seen in the background behind Luffy and Uta. Apparently Shanks did occasionally visits his daughter Uta when she was a child. Many One Piece fans have already accused Shanks of abandoning his daughter Uta like some other terrifying father figures in the One Piece universe, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in this case.

New trailer for the upcoming One Piece movie: Red.

The straw hats will be extra stylish in One Piece Film: Red

We get another look at Luffy’s cool new leather jacket in the latest One Piece Movie: Red poster, which features Luffy, Shanks and his daughter Uta!

Poster for the upcoming One Piece movie: Red by Eiichiro Oda. Credit: Toei Animation/Twitter

In the latest trailer we can finally see what the Straw Hats will be wearing during the movie as seen in the image below:

Screenshots of the Straw Hats from the upcoming One Piece Movie: Red. Credit: Toei Animation

One Piece fans are also happy that Nami’s Cloud Zeus will be with her during the movie as seen in the image below:

Screenshot from the new trailer for One Piece Film: Red with Nami and her storm cloud Zeus. Photo Credit: Toei Animation

Fans also point out that Uta’s hair was so excited to see Luffy that it became an exclamation point:

Screenshot from the new One Piece Film: Red trailer showing Uta’s hair reacting to Luffy’s appearance. Photo Credit: Toei Animation

Uta’s singing has the power to change the world

The film’s plot will revolve around a new female character named Uta. Uta is a world famous diva in the world of One Piece. The film Red is set on an island where Uta will give her first public concert. People in the world of One Piece can hear Uta singing through her Den Den Mushis (magical transponder snails that act as communication devices). The Den Den Mushis allowed her to hide her true identity as the daughter of the notorious wanted pirate Red-Haired Shanks. Half of Uta’s hair is red, the other half is lavender (which she probably inherited from her mother).

Uta’s fans from all over the world sail to the island to attend her live concert, including Luffy, who only innocently likes Uta’s singing and has no idea who her father is. Unfortunately for the Straw Hats, Navy pirate hunters and other pirates also plan to attend the concert. The story really begins when the shocking fact is discovered that Uta is Shank’s daughter and chaos ensues.

One Piece Film: Red is produced by Toei Animation and directed by Goro Taniguchi. It will be the 15thth of the One Piece film series. Masamasa Sato is the film’s animation director and will also oversee the character designs, with Kentaro Kawasaki serving as CG director. Hiroshi Kato is the art director and Sayoko Yokoyama is responsible for the color design.