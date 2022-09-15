Red hits U.S. theaters in November thanks to Crunchyroll

Fan art for the upcoming One Piece movie: Red, featuring Mihawk and Shanks. Photo credit: @jurnalpalopo.pikiran-rakyat.com

On September 12, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that One Piece Film: Red will be in theaters in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand this November! (The film was already announced to be coming to the US in October, so update your calendars!)

Tickets will go on sale in Australia and New Zealand on October 5, 2022. Tickets go on sale in North America on October 6, 2022.

On November 3, 2022, Australians and New Zealanders will be able to enjoy the latest One Piece film. On November 4, 2022, Americans and Canadians can enjoy Shanks’ daughter Uta at a concert on the big screen that has captured the hearts of millions (10 million tickets have been sold in Japan!) of anime fans.

In the United States and Australia, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will host the film’s subtitled and dubbed premiere.

On September 16, 2022, the subtitled version of One Piece Film: Red will premiere at Crunchyroll Expo Australia.

One Piece Film: Red will premiere at New York Comic Con on October 6, 2022.

You can see the latest trailer for the film here:

One Piece Movie: Red trailer.

What is the plot of One Piece Film: Red?

The film’s plot will revolve around a new female character named Uta. Uta is a world famous diva in the world of One Piece. The film Red is set on an island where Uta will give her first public concert. People in the world of One Piece can hear Uta singing through her Den Den Mushis (magical transponder snails that act as communication devices).

The Den Den Mushis allowed Uta to hide her true identity as the daughter of the notorious wanted pirate Red-Haired Shanks. Half of Uta’s hair is red, the other half is lavender (which she probably inherited from her mother).

Uta’s fans from all over the world sail to the island to attend her live concert, including Luffy and the Straw Hats. Unfortunately for the Straw Hats, Navy pirate hunters and other pirates also plan to attend the concert. The story really begins when the shocking fact is discovered that Uta is Shanks’ daughter and chaos ensues.

Official movie poster for One Piece Film: Red. Credit: @ToeiAnimation/Twitter

Who are the members of the production team?

The members of the One Piece Film: Red production team include:

Director – Gorou Taniguchi

Screenplay – Tsutomu Kuroiwa

Music – Yasutaka Nakata

Original Creator and General Producer – Eiichiro Oda

Character Designer — Masayuki Satou

Art Director and Art Setting – Hiroshi Katou

Chief Animation Director – Masayuki Satou

CGI Director – Kentaro Kawasaki

Cameraman – Tsunetaka Ema

Color Design – Sayoko Yokoyama

Song Performance – Ado (as Uta)

Animation — Toei

Key Animation – Beast

Production Manager – Tomoya Yoshida

