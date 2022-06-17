Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime TV announcement teased for June 2022

The official announcement of Record of Ragnarok Season 2 featured artwork by one of the anime character designers. Photo credit: Masaki Sato

On June 17, 2022, the official Twitter account for the Record of Ragnarok anime tweeted that in just a few days there would be an announcement regarding the upcoming Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime TV show.

On August 17th, 2021, it was announced that Shuumatsu no Valkyrie season 2 is in production, making it likely that the announcement is the upcoming release date!

The anime series was inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name, written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika. In November 2017, the manga was published in Coamix’s Manga Magazine Monthly Comic Zenon, which was aimed at an adult audience. As of December 2021, the manga currently has over 9 million copies in circulation!

In June 2021, the manga was adapted into an ONA by Graphinica and premiered on Netflix. If you haven’t seen Season 1 yet, the entire season is currently streaming on Netflix.

The ultimate showdown between gods and humans begins now

The first official trailer of Record of Ragnarok.

The story revolves around the premise that every 1,000 years the Council of God meets to decide the fate of mankind. After 7 million years of human history, the gods come to the decision that humans are irretrievable and must be wiped out. Luckily, humanity finds an unlikely ally in the Valkyrie Brunhilde, who proposes to the gods that they give humanity one last chance to prove their worth.

The gods agree to hold the Battle of Ragnarok – a tournament in which 13 legendary humans from throughout history would duel to the death against 13 of the most powerful gods in the pantheon. If the human fighters manage to get 7 victories, humanity will be spared.

The stakes are high in this epic battle for the fate of mankind

To even the odds, each human gains the assistance of a Valkyrie, who transforms into a powerful weapon (called a Volund) tailored to the user’s unique fighting style.

For example, Adam, the first human, turns his Valkyries into brass knuckles and tries to use them to beat the shit out of Zeus, boxer-style. Unfortunately, if the user is killed, the Valkyrie also loses her life.

New Year’s Eve illustration/smartphone wallpaper with the Valkyrie Brunhilde and her friend. Photo Credit: Yoko Tanabe (Animation Director)

In December 2020, it was announced that the series would receive an anime series adaptation produced by Warner Bros. Japan and animated by Graphinica. The studio is best known for the animation of Hellsing: Ultimate and Hellsing: The Dawn.

Masao Okubo directed the series with series composition written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. Masaki Saito was responsible for character design and Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music. Netflix licensed the series, which premiered on June 17, 2021.

The opening theme song is titled “Kamigami” and will be performed by Japanese heavy metal band Maximum the Hormone from Hachioji, Tokyo. The closing theme song is titled “Fukahi” and performed by SymaG.