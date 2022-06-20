Reasons To Fight! Release Date

advertisement

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 is set for a reasonable release date this week. With the release of the twelfth episode, the season reaches half of the story. Thus, both the stakes and the danger will increase exponentially. In the last episode, Yomogi was seen to conclude that Kyo was the one who created the waves. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode.

In the following storyline, fans can see the final war with the Waves. With the help of Yogomi, the team was able to figure out that Kyo wasn’t the one fighting the waves. Instead, he is the lynchpin for all of this.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the twelfth episode of Shield Hero is “Reason To Fight”. As Yomogi examined the entire scenario, he learned that Kyo wasn’t the one who fought the waves. Instead, he was the one who created all the waves himself. Now, halfway through the season, the battle will be fought against the man they trusted all along.

The entire team was already preparing for an all-out war to fight Kyo. But now, when Naofumi and Raphtalia realized he had created waves in front of the team, maybe they weren’t sparing the man. The fight is expected to unfold much more than just that. The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 will reveal all the other villains lurking in the shadows.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 11 was “Kizuna”. The episode began with Raphtalia finally reuniting with all of her teammates. Kizuna was particularly happy about her return. On the other side of the picture, Kyo walked up to Kazuki and taunted him about his current condition. Naofumi soon made it into the spotlight of the episode.

He explained that there might not be a specific way they could stop the waves. As the entire group went to a forge in Romina, they were attacked by a squad of unknown warriors. In the final act of the episode, the whole group made plans to take Kyo in the next day. The episode ended with Yomogi realizing one of the biggest mysteries behind the threat.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 release date

Finding the reason for the fight is one of the most common questions in anime. The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 will be released this week with the answer to it. The final release date of the next episode is June 22, 2022. Fans can only watch all episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll official pages. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.