Ready To Release? Launch Date & More!

My Hero Academia Chapter 366 could witness the revival of Bakugo. However, the previous chapter was quite controversial due to Edgeshot’s actions. If he fixes Bakugo’s internal organs, he will live with his Quirk inside him. So Bakugo will live until Edgeshot lives. This is going to be a pretty serious situation. Also, the city will lose two heroes at once.

The next chapter of the manga will also be about Shigaraki’s energy boost. His powers have been overactive lately. In addition, his primal power puts pressure on Shigaraki’s other quirks. It seems that the powers bring him sorrow and sadness. The life of Bakugo is still in Edgeshot’s hands. Let’s get straight to the details of the upcoming chapter of the manga!

My Hero Academia Chapter 366: What will happen next?

My Hero Academia Chapter 366 will be a fight for Bakugo’s survival. Edgeshot tries his best to revive Bakugo. However, Shigaraki doesn’t seem to let him do this. It seems he gets bad vibes from Bakugo. Edgeshots powers could increase Bakugo’s Quirk level. That’s why Shigaraki is afraid of reviving Bakugo.

However, in the next chapter of the manga, sad news might approach the heroes. Mirko’s hand is gone and she’s barely holding onto her prosthetic hand and leg. However, she must get to the hospital on time. Despite this, she fights every enemy with the help of Best Jeanist and his Quirk. It will be worth watching if Bakugo makes it in time.

What happened in the previous chapter?

The 365th chapter of My Hero Academia debuted with Edgeshots’ quirky explanation. However, he chose to do it alone. Everyone warned him that this too could go wrong. But Rimshot explained that he can repair Bakugo’s internal organs since he’s mastered his Quirk. He could turn it into thin threads like the ones spiders use to make the web. But Shigaraki didn’t like it.

He launched fierce attacks on heroes who were targeting Bakugo. However, Mirko stood in his way and injured her arm to save the heroes. Best Jeanist fixed her, and she’s still fighting on the spot. But Shigaraki’s powers are spiraling out of control. He loses control of them all. Also, his sadness resurfaces over his quirks.

My Hero Academia Chapter 366 will be released on September 20, 2022. The upcoming chapter will clear up a lot of confusion regarding Bakugo. After a two-week hiatus, fans can’t wait to read the manga. It will be available for reading on Viz, Manga Plus and Shonen official website. Don’t forget to visit The Anime Daily for more information on the upcoming chapters of the manga!