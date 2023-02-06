Ray Feist’s Riftwar Cycle Could Change The Face Of Fantasy TV (& It’s Already Optioned)

Before we fantasize about where a Riftwar Cycle television empire might end up, let’s focus on the projects that are in the works. The Riftwar Saga – Magician, Silverhorn and A Darkness at Sethanon – is the trilogy that started it all. “Magician” revolves around a character name Pug and an interdimensional war between the worlds of Midkemia and Kelewan. “Silverthorn” and “A Darkness at Sethanon” mainly follow a character named Prince Arutha who encounters a dark force that threatens to destroy Midkemia, led by an evil warlord with an appetite for destruction (and no, it’s not Axel Rose).

The Empire Trilogy – Daughter of the Empire, Servant of the Empire and Mistress of the Empire – runs parallel to the Rfitwar Saga but the story takes place in Kelewan and follows Mara, a girl who takes the reins of the Tsurani Empire after her father and brothers were killed. As her male family members have found out the hard way, holding the keys to this kingdom is no easy feat, so Mara must fight and make her way through a murderous political system to get the job done.

Both series complement each other but differ in perspective and style. However, the coming together could make excellent television, and Hannah Friedman, Jacob Pinion and Nick Bernardone are certainly talented enough to pull off magic that Pug himself would be proud of.