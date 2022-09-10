Raven of the Inner Palace receives a second trailer with OP, ED songs

Raven of the Inner Palace will air on October 1, 2022. Credit: Bandai Namco/Youtube

Just a few weeks after releasing the first full trailer, Raven of the Inner Palace released another trailer to get fans excited about the upcoming series.

The popular series, also known by its original name Koukyuu no Karasu, is set to receive an anime adaptation as early as December 2021. Since then, they have released several trailers and visuals as the time draws closer to the anime’s official October 1, air date 2022.

The series is being produced by Bandai Namco Pictures and will be directed by Chizuru Miyawaki. Her work can be seen in other popular anime such as the Gintama franchise.

What will the series be about?

While the latest trailer for the series gives fans a pretty good glimpse of what to expect, there are certainly still some people wondering what the series will be about. The anime is based on the popular light novel series of the same name by Kouko Shirakawa.

Raven of the Inner Palace tells the story of Uki – a mysterious woman who, despite being a consort of the Emperor, never had to serve in his bed. While most people know little about her and are hardly sure what she looks like, rumor has it that she is a powerful woman who studies the dark arts. Stories of her power range from exorcising spirits, casting curses, and finding lost items, but she is known only as the Raven Consort.

When Koushun, the current Emperor, visits the Raven Consort in search of something lost, he sends them both down a path that could forever change the course of history as they know it.

Despite being fictional, the series is set in ancient China, which should add an interesting twist to the already strong fall 2022 anime lineup.

The second official trailer of Raven of the Inner Palace.

What are the opening and ending songs?

Along with the new trailer, the official twitter Page and website for Raven in the Inner Palace also published the names and artists of the series’ opening and ending theme songs.

The opening song for the anime is titled “Mysterious” and will be performed by the Japanese punk rock band Queen Bee.

The final song entitled “Summer Snow” is sung by singer Krage.