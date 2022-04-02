Rasbhari Web Series Cast: Who Are The Cast In The Rasbhari Web Series.

Rasbhari web series

Rasbhari is an Indian comedy web series in which Swara Bhaskar plays three different roles starring Ayushman Saxena, Neelu Kohli and Aruna Soni as supporting actors in this series. The series was released on Amazon Prime on June 25, 2020 and the entire film was shot in Bijnor. The episodes have eight episodes and are presented in two languages, e.g. B. Hindi and English.

TO WATER CHARACTER Swara Bhaskar Rasbhari/Shanu Madam/Niharika Ayushman Saxena Nand Kishore Tyagi Rashmi Agdekar Priyanka Praduman Singh Naveen Neelu Kohli Pushpa Akshay Suri vipul Chittaranjan Tripathi Tyagi Akshay Batchu Bhalla Aruna Sonu Snehalata

Swara Bhaskar as Rasbhari, Shanu Madam and Niharika

Swara is an Indian actress mainly working in the Hindi industry. Swara made her acting debut in a film called Madholal Keep Walking in 2009 and she underwent a more significant change in 2011 when she starred in Tanu Weds Manu, a romantic comedy. She had won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her acting.

Ayushman Saxena as Nand Kishore Tyagi

Ayushman is a Hindi actor who was born on July 13, 1999 in India. He made his debut in Khwaabb film in 2014 and starred in Bombay Talkies and Rasbhari.

Storyline of the Rasbhari web series

Rasbhari brilliantly reflects the small town atmosphere of Meerut. Shanu (Swara), an English teacher, and her husband go to Meerut and become the stuff of legend among their students and neighbors. She is referred to as a “husband thief” by the women of the community, while the men can’t stop thinking about her.

Overview of the Rasbhari web series

SPECIFICATIONS DETAILS series name Rasbhari director Nikhil Bhat Creator Nikhil Bhat country of origin India language Hindi and English season 1 episodes 8th network Amazon Prime Video running time 30-35 minutes release date June 25, 2020

