Raqesh Bapat, Who First Met Shamita Shetty On A Reality Show Will Spend Their First Valentine’s Day With His Girlfriend And Her Family.Raqesh Bapat and his girlfriend Shamita Shetty travel to Alibaug to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day celebration. Additionally, Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda and sister Shilpa Shetty, and her children were also seen together.

he photos shared by the Bigg Boss Season 15 love birds show their close relationship. In pictures posted

Their First Valentine’s Day With His Girlfriend And Her Family

on the social media of Raqesh through his Facebook and Twitter accounts pages, are both seen in a

twinning outfit in blue. Shamita wears the checkered dress, and Raqesh wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and a white t-shirt.

More Details About Bigg Boss Star Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat, the Indian actor as well as model, who is well-known for his roles in movies such as Tum Bin in 2001, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai in 2005, Vrundavan in 2016, and Savita Damodar Paranjape from 2018. The actor gained fame due to his TV shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak as well as Qubooi Hai.

In 2017, Raqesh Bapat was ranked in the Times of India’s top ten most sought-after men from Maharashtra. Born on the 1st of September 1978 at Amravati as well as married Ridhi Dogra in the year 2011 but the couple divorced in 2019 .

He began relationship with Shamita Shetty, who was born in the month of September following the release of The Bigg Boss OTT.

Raqesh Bapat Personal And Career Life

Raqesh Bapat made his debut in the year 2001. His debut part in the film was Amar Shah in the movie Tum Bin. In 2022, he played the part in the film Guarav on Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and later appeared in a suspense film produced by Rajesh Bhatt called Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya.

In addition to dramas and films, Rqesh Bapat also appeared in Hindi dramas on television from 2005 onwards.

His character became popular in dramas on television, such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and was nominated for the Best Actor in this year’s Indian Telly Award.

He returned to filmmaking after a hiatus of six years and also made an Marathi movie debut in Aayna Ka Bayna. He also appeared on an upcoming reality show on television, Nach Baliye 6, in which famous couples compete against with each against each other.

He also was a part in an Hindi teenager film, Gippi written by Sonam Nair and produced by Karan Johar. Raqesh Bapat was the lead for two Marathi films, Whatsapp Love and Mumbai Apli Ahe. Also, he was a part of the show called Bigg Boss OTT and was the third-runner-up.

Raqesh Bapat was a participant in Bigg Boss Season 15 as an unofficial wild card participant on the 35th day of the show, but could not finish the show due medical issues and left of the house on the 40th day.

Raqesh Bapat-Personal Life

Raqesh Bapat has an intimate relationship with the actress Shamita Shetty. Shamita Shetty is the sister to famous Hindi actor Shilpa Shetty. Raqesh Bapat appeared on The Bigg Bioss OTT reality show alongside Shamita Shetty.

They have shared their love for one the other while competing on the show. In the last this week Raqesh Bapat brought to his home a brand newly purchased Audi Q7 worth over 80 lakhs of rupees

. He has now become a viral sensation on social media after posting photos of him and his girlfriend Shamita Shetty, celebrating Valentine’s Day at Alibaug together with Shamita’s mother as well as her sister Shilpa Shetty.

Raqesh Bapat Net Worth

Raqesh Bapat’s wealth is believed at 5 crore annually and the majority of his income comes due to his acting and modeling career.