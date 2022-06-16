Ranking Trilogy Conclusions From Worst To Best

What if you had to complete not just a trilogy but a nine-movie franchise? And what if this film had to repeat the backlash of the previous film? And what if the franchise you complete is the “Star Wars” saga, one of the most successful and popular series of all time? One almost feels sorry for JJ Abrams…well, if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t so damn disappointing.

After 2017’s controversial The Last Jedi, which was a critical but not theatrical hit, and the commercial failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney has engaged in damage control. The Mouse House brought back Abrams, whose Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains the highest-grossing domestic release of all time. Surely Abrams would be able to end this story effectively, right? Obviously, Disney never saw Lost or the Star Trek reboot.

The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019 and received poor reviews from critics. Moviegoers kinda liked it, they just didn’t show up in record numbers as it grossed just over $1 billion worldwide, barely beating Star Wars spinoff Rogue One and grossing less than its two Skywalker Saga’s . Predecessor. The Rise of Skywalker felt less like a labor of love and more like a rush job dealing with the death of Carrie Fisher while actively undoing plot points set in Rian Johnson’s previous film. So his failure wasn’t surprising given the circumstances, but disappointing considering this was the conclusion of Star Wars.