Ranking Every Season Of Justified Worst To First

“Justified” wasn’t typically the type of show to mesmerize audiences with mysteries, instead focusing on gripping crime stories punctuated by nerve-racking suspense and fireworks-like action. Still, in Season 4, the show told an old-school story that gave the show a pulp flavor that set it apart from other seasons of the show. The story begins with a flashback to an unsolved mystery that causes a large stash of cocaine to fall from the sky – accompanied by a man who seemingly died jumping out of a plane when his parachute failed to deploy.

Thirty years later, it turns out the man who fell to his death was a scapegoat, dying to cover the tracks of Drew Thompson, a mafia informant discovered to be alive and under a new one names. With Thompson’s identity unknown, every crook in Harlan is out to get him, including Raylan’s father Arlo, Boyd Crowder and Wynn Duffy. To stop them all and get to Thompson first, the Marshals need all the help they can get, including hard-nosed git Constable Bob Sweeney (Patton Oswalt) and shady Sheriff Parlow.

Meanwhile, Boyd rekindles his romance with his ex-wife Ava Crowder, who joins him in leading his gang. He’s also strengthened his ranks with new recruit Colton Rhodes (Ron Eldard), an Iraqi veteran who botches a big job. The star of the show, of course, is still Marshal Raylan Givens, who takes a sharp, somber turn in the season finale, leaving audiences wondering just what kind of lawman he really is.