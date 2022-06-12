Rami Malek Agreed To His Villainous Role In No Time To Die Under One Condition

According to Rami Malek, his Egyptian heritage motivated him to reassure himself that the terrorist he was playing would not be a religious fundamentalist. “It’s a great character and I’m very excited, but that was one thing I spoke to [director] wear [Fukunaga]’ Malek told the Daily Mirror. In fact, Malek was very keen on the subject.

“I said, ‘We cannot identify it with an act of terrorism that reflects an ideology or religion. I wouldn’t consider that. Therefore, if you elect me, you can expel me,'” he told Fukunaga. “But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a whole different kind of terrorist.” Although Safin has a number of ideals that he strongly believes in, they are in no way truly religious. Instead, Safin is a bio-terrorist who seeks to take control of the world through technology. Two things in particular drive Safin: revenge and pragmatism.

According to his interview, Egyptian-born Malek is very proud of his roots. As the son of immigrants who moved to Los Angeles from Cairo, Malek’s origins are never far from his thoughts. “There is no distant first or second generation. i am egyptian I grew up with Egyptian music. I loved Omar Sharif,” he said. “I’m very proud of where my family and I come from.” Luckily for James Bond fans, Malek eventually accepted the role, adding another unique role to him and giving viewers another twisted Bond villain to remember.