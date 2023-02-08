Ragnarok But Marvel Ghosted Her

Ahead of the Cocaine Bear premiere, Variety interviewed Elizabeth Banks about her growing work as a director. At one point during their lengthy conversation, Banks shared that one reason she was initially drawn to “Cocaine Bear” was its originality, explaining that she’d rather have room to assert her creative voice as a director than she did contributing to an existing franchise that may require more adherence to an established baseline.

At one point, however, Banks was actually interested in directing Thor: Ragnarok, and someone on her team reached out to Marvel to discuss the possibility. “Nothing ever happened,” Banks said of her request, which she recalls didn’t even evoke a response. “Taika Waititi got the job. Rightly so.”

This isn’t the first time Banks’ name has been associated with Thor: Ragnarok – in April 2017, shortly after a new trailer for the film debuted, Banks joked on Twitter that Cate Blanchett’s character Hela stole the look of her version of Rita Repulsa in the 2017 Power Rangers movie. While Banks doesn’t seem at all bitter or upset about her lack of involvement in Thor: Ragnarok, this new knowledge that she wanted to direct the film at one point does paint her 2017 tweet in a new light.