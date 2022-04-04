RaccoonEggs Face Reveal, What Happened To RaccoonEggs? Check RaccoonEggs Bio, Net Worth, Real Name, Family, And More

What happened to raccoon eggs?

From 2019 to now 2022, RaccoonEggs has been inactive on its official pages like YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. His reason for his sudden disappearance is mentioned in his Twitch section, where he cites struggling with a lack of motivation and health issues that have forced him to move multiple times within a few years. Also, he has a severe mold allergy since he changed seats. As his health is not well at this time, he is taking time to detox to get rid of his symptoms completely and will continue his YouTube channel from where he left it. Until then, he’ll take it easy and stick with streaming. But he’s active on his Twitter and Discord accounts, where he regularly posts his game comments and his funny or borderline controversial tweets. On August 9, 2019 he uploaded his last YouTube video. Until now, his YouTube channel has 2.56 million subscribers with 174 million views. His Twitch account has 113 followers. He also last saw his Twitter on July 28, 2021, which has 456.6 followers. Even his Instagram was down but he has 64.3k followers.

RaccoonEgg’s biography