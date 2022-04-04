RaccoonEggs Face Reveal, What Happened To RaccoonEggs? Check RaccoonEggs Bio, Net Worth, Real Name, Family, And More
Who is RaccoonEggs?
Ezra, known as RacconEggs, is an American YouTuber. He plays CounterStrike: Global Offensive and also comments. Ezra gained popularity through his collaboration with CallMeCarson, where he makes many videos. On January 10, 2000, Ezra was born in the United States.
Reveal RaccoonEgg’s face
Yes, RaccoonEgga showed his face without a time lag. RaccoonEggs, once appearing with a raccoon mask and hiding his identity in most of his content and comments, has finally revealed his face to his audience. A 7 second video clip of him coming and sitting down and removing his mask was posted on July 9, 2018 with a title of 500k (face reveal). As of now, the face reveals that over 7 million viewers have seen the video.
What happened to raccoon eggs?
From 2019 to now 2022, RaccoonEggs has been inactive on its official pages like YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. His reason for his sudden disappearance is mentioned in his Twitch section, where he cites struggling with a lack of motivation and health issues that have forced him to move multiple times within a few years. Also, he has a severe mold allergy since he changed seats. As his health is not well at this time, he is taking time to detox to get rid of his symptoms completely and will continue his YouTube channel from where he left it. Until then, he’ll take it easy and stick with streaming. But he’s active on his Twitter and Discord accounts, where he regularly posts his game comments and his funny or borderline controversial tweets. On August 9, 2019 he uploaded his last YouTube video. Until now, his YouTube channel has 2.56 million subscribers with 174 million views. His Twitch account has 113 followers. He also last saw his Twitter on July 28, 2021, which has 456.6 followers. Even his Instagram was down but he has 64.3k followers.
RaccoonEgg’s biography
|specifications
|details
|Real name
|Ezra
|age
|22 years old
|birth date
|January 10, 2000
|place of birth
|United States of America
|job
|YouTuber
|nationality
|American
|gender
|Masculine
|residence
|Oregon, United States
RaccoonEggs Net Worth
RaccoonEgg’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. The source of income for RaccoonEggs comes from its social media accounts as it has many followers and subscribers. According to an online source, most of his wealth comes from the ads on his Youtube channels. He also makes money streaming on Twitch.
RaccoonEgg’s real name
RaccoonEgg’s real name is Ezra. Ezra is an American YouTuber based in the United States. There is no further information about RaccoonEggs as he has been inactive on YouTube, Twitch and Instagram for over three years. At the same time, he has been pinned on his Twitter and Discord for the past few months. As soon as there is information about the activation of his accounts, we will inform you on our website.
RaccoonEggs family
RaccoonEggs, aka Ezra’s family, doesn’t have any information about her online as he’s kept his identity a secret for a while, so he seems to want his private life to remain private. Therefore, there are no details about his parents or siblings on the internet. There have also been no further details about RacconEggs on Twitter since July 28, 2021.
