Quentin Tarantino’s Brutally Honest Opinion Of Star Wars Shouldn’t Surprise You

Back in the golden age of television on DVD, Quentin Tarantino once appeared in a commentary track for Edgar Wright’s cult sitcom “Spaced,” along with the show’s cast (via Far Out). Of course, the talk turned to Star Wars and the controversial Star Wars prequels in particular.

“I didn’t like the first two prequels, the third one I saw, I must have been in a good mood watching ‘Revenge of the Sith’ because I was like, ‘It wasn’t that bad,'” recalls Wright. When the film was still in theaters, Wright said Tarantino went to see it at his recommendation. But when the two met, Wright said that Tarantino had some harsh words about Wright’s endorsement of the film: “I have a problem with you, we just watched ‘Revenge of the Sith’ at your recommendation. That was the biggest crap I’ve ever seen,” Wright recalled of Tarantino’s words.

Apparently, Tarantino’s attitude softened somewhat in the years between the incident and the commentary’s recording, and he admitted that he understood Wright’s position at the time. “I can understand that the first two were so bad that one looks good in comparison,” Tarantino admitted.

To hear Wright’s “Star Wars” story of Tarantino, narrated by the man himself, and Tarantino’s response to it, you can watch a clip of the discussion on YouTube.