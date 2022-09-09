Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Has Created Complete TV Chaos

At 7:34 am EST on September 8, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II’s health was failing. This prompted news organizations around the world to change their daily programming. The British state broadcaster BBC had its moderators change to black clothes hours before the official announcement of the Queen’s death (via GQ) via “Operation London Bridge”. The BBC was the first television broadcaster to be informed of the Queen’s death, according to the plan.

The international TV community followed shortly thereafter, changed their plans and descended into total chaos. The Guardian’s YouTube channel compiled clips from TV programs from around the world announcing the Queen’s death. A majority of the clips show the presenters confused and shocked as they announce the news, sometimes deviating from existing programs. Fox News’ Sandra Smith was particularly surprised by the announcement, saying, “The king has… the queen has died.”

Speaking to Variety, Aline Pivot, head of news at TF1, France’s most popular commercial channel, spoke about how, like any major event, the Queen’s death takes precedence over general programming. “We immediately sent correspondents to Balmoral [in the Scottish Highlands, where the Queen died]’ the executive revealed. TF1 began its dedicated reporting after the Queen’s health was questioned earlier this morning.

France Televisions, the country’s public broadcaster, has, like many others, begun rolling out programming directly related to the royal family. Italian public broadcaster RAI also aligned its Thursday programming to focus solely on the Queen. Sky Italia, meanwhile, is paying tribute to the monarch by airing a series of Queen-focused films, according to Variety. Several international broadcasters, including TF1, have confirmed that programming for the next two weeks will reflect interest in the royal family. “We don’t know when we will return to our usual schedule,” confirmed Pivot.