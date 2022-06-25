PV & Visual OUT! Release Date

advertisement

The people in charge of Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out Anime Season 2 released some updates to the title anime. Uzaki- and Sakurai’s teasing is cute and cunning at the same time. It looks smart from Sakurai’s perspective and cute from Uzaki’s perspective. Anime Daily Team will analyze the updates in the following article. But before we move on to more details, here are some details about anime source manga that you should know!.

An artist named Take illustrated and wrote the source manga for the anime. The manga has been digitally serialized. Niconico Seiga published the manga on his Dra Dra Sharp website. Serialization began on December 1st, 2017. Without further ado, let’s get down to the details!

Uzaki-Chan Wants to Outperform Anime Season 2: PV and Visual Out!

The official Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out Anime Season 2 YouTube channel released the promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The promotional video had the annoying activities of Sakurai and Uzaki. She continues to tease Sakurai with her arousing activities. Also, Sakurai becomes very angry and embarrassed with her activities. The promotional video moves towards a soft side as the trailer nears the end. The image of the anime had all the main characters in the anime. The main actors Sakurai and Uzaki are present in the center of the picture. However, the rest of the characters cover the visual limit.

What is the plot of the anime?

The story of the anime is about a character Sakurai Shinichi. He is a peace loving person who loves to sit in a quiet place. However, his Junior Uzaki is not like him in that way. But she loves hanging out with Sakurai in his spare time and teasing him. She’s always bothering him and making him uncomfortable around friends. However, the story continues with a live angle.

The story that begins the disaster takes a drastic turn. The circle of mischief slowly turns to flirting and finally to relationship. So the story is about a female lead who becomes the love of a person running away from these things.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Outperform Anime Season 2: Release Date

The official confirmation of Uzaki-chan wants to outrun anime season 2The release date of is not yet known. So, fans are desperately waiting for the upcoming anime release details. We’ll update this section if other details emerge in the meantime! Until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!