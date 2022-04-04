Put A Ring On It Season 2 Where Are They Now? What Are The Couple Of Season 2 Upto Now?

Put a ring on it season 2

Season 2 of Put A Ring On It aired Fridays June 25 through August 27 at 10/9 p.m. on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Put A Ring in It, Will Packer’s new unscripted relationship series follows three longtime couples as they take their ultimate relationship test, led by professional relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach. Week after week, couples are forced out of their comfort zones to confront the problem they’ve been avoiding: Is this their happy ending? By dating other people, couples finally get to know if they really are made for each other and if there’s a romantic connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to quit, or will they eventually put a ring on it?

Couples Of Put A Ring On It Season 2

Here are the couples who participated in Season 2 of Put A Ring On It

Put a ring on it Season 2 Where are they now?

Alexia and Darion

The couple, who are usually on and off, have been together for 14 years. After dating for over a decade, they recently moved in together. Since Darion doesn’t seem keen on getting married, Alexia is putting pressure on him, according to the OWN website. During the first episode, it was revealed that temptation from elsewhere could end their 14-year relationship. Alexia responds to the situation with, “If you took my feelings into account, there would be no second date.” Despite that, they look super happy together on Instagram!

LaRhonda and Jay

LaRhonda, a successful engineer and investor who is “always improving,” has been dating comedian Jay Dukes for three years. Since she is the top earner in the relationship, Jay doesn’t feel like marrying her just yet. Before Jay proposes and walks down the aisle, he wants to make sure he can accommodate LaRhonda financially. We checked out their Instagram pages and it seems that the couple are happier and more loved than ever.

Jessica and Eric

They’ve been together for maybe four years, but Jessica and Eric can’t agree on when they became “official.” Having struggled from day one, Eric is now adjusting to life as an NBL player while Jessica is trying to adjust to his full commitment. It looks like they aren’t together anymore as neither Jessica nor Eric have any recent pictures together on Instagram (other than show promo). However, this was not confirmed by either of them.

Put a Ring on It Season 2 First Look

