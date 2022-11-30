‘Protection’ Trailer Breakdown, Release Date & Plot

The sixteenth installment of Miraculous has appeared in the series out of nowhere. So far, the chronology only extends to the eleventh episode. That means the twelfth should be next in line. But “Protection” is coming next week. The latest announcement has spawned some interesting updates. And that was the trailer, plot details and release date. Without taking up much of your time, here is everything you need to know about Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Episode 16!

The new episode of Miraculous takes a look at some interesting combinations. Adrien will date Kagami. But this date will be something completely different. The lady will not be as innocent as we saw her first!

Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Episode 16: Trailer & Plot OUT!

In recent updates, the Miraculous official website released a new trailer for Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Episode 16. At the same time, the final release date of the episode was also released. “Protection” will primarily see Adrien in the spotlight. He will be the main hero of the episode. The trailer also hints at some interesting outlines of Kagami being akumatized in the middle of a date with Adrien. Will be able to save him from misery!

What will happen in the new?

The episode synopsis, titled “Protection,” reveals that the outing will begin with all of Marinette’s friends trying to talk to Adrien. The plan was to get him to confess his love to her. But the boy was stuck in something else entirely. His parents will try to set him up with Kagami. Although the two are good friends, there’s no way they’ll shake hands to work together in the future.

But just to keep their promise, they set up a date at Kagami’s mansion. This particular scene will take up most of Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Episode 16. Later, Gabriel will find out about this and he will plan to akumatize Kagami in Riposte Prime. Her power was to use shields with the Turtle Miraculous. The fight will continue and Adrien will end up pairing up with Marinette. Since the fifteenth episode of the anime was quite entertaining, fans are excited for the next one. To find out the release date, read on.

The release date of the new episode is now publicly available. So fans can rest assured that they won’t have to wait any longer to watch the episode. So the final release date of Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Episode 16 is November 29, 2022. However, this release is exclusive to Brazil on Gloob. So we’ll be sure to update this section once the final release date is known. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.