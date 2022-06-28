Proof That The Boys Fans Are All In On The Same Amazing Social Media Joke

Something the minds behind The Boys have done really well is using social media to promote the show. From the universal Instagram page of Vought International to the music video of Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), The Boys’ canon stretches well beyond the confines of the series. As you can imagine, this hasn’t flown under fans’ radar, and they seem to have taken this concept to the next level. Redditor u/theblobberworm points out that many people have taken it upon themselves to play along in the comments, pretending that the events and people these accounts post about exist in the real world.

Of course, it’s worth noting that this trend isn’t all it seems. It’s entirely possible that the people responsible for The Boys’ social media pages are doing this themselves, or that some of these accounts are bots designed to encourage fan participation. Nonetheless, it’s a neat idea and one that other comic book-based movie franchises have tried as well. For example, Marvel Studios has a universal Daily Bugle TikTok account that promoted Spider-Man: No Way Home and later Moribus. However, fans didn’t jump at it in the same way, especially during the latter campaign.

As The Boys moves on and various developments in the story take place, if you’re looking for a good laugh, be sure to keep an eye on the associated social media pages.