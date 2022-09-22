Prisoner’s Daughter Director Catherine Hardwicke Discusses Making Her New Emotional Drama Film

What drew you to this story and were there themes in the material that may be related to some of your earlier work?

Immediately the complicated father-daughter dynamic was very interesting. My dad wasn’t in jail but he had his own complicated stuff so to see these two trying to come to terms with their past – this man who had an incredible hard life and a violent life how has he changed? How did 12 years in prison change him? He was in AA, and how did that change him? How can you somehow bring this new life back to his daughter and family?

I found that fascinating, and yes, a lot of my family was in AA, and I’ve had a lot of ex-boyfriends with substance abuse issues similar to her ex-husband’s – a tendency to let that animal brain thrash about and become violent before that other brain can take control. These fights with both men and with their son who is now being attacked and bullied – will he be violent too? How do we resolve this intergenerational trauma and cycle of violence? How are we changing? That fascinated me.

What qualities made Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox suitable for these roles?

Have you ever seen a movie called “Farming”? It was an English film and was directed by a friend of mine who I worked with at Sundance, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. It was his life story and Kate played his foster mother. He was an African foster child in England and many women made money off the government by taking foster children. She was amazing in this film unlike anything you’ve ever seen Kate. When I saw it I was like, ‘Wow, Kate is a really badass actress and she can do so many other things besides her cool action movies.’ I thought she was amazing and we had never seen her do anything like that.

Then Brian… Okay, of course, “Succession”, who doesn’t love it? We knew he had this toughness and intelligence, and then to see him go to another page where he’s trying to tenderly and gently make amends with his daughter – it would be so fascinating to see that change. It’s also interesting because we don’t see him physically violent on “Succession.” We see him being verbally abused, but in this one we also see his physicality.

If you or someone you know needs help with an addiction problem, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration website or contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.