Preview Video Out! How Will The Season End? Release Date

The official YouTube channel of the Shield Hero Season 2 Finale Publishing House recently released a preview video. Production for the anime also released preview images of the upcoming final episode. The great fight between Kyo and Naofumi finally comes to its climax. Season 2 of the anime recently completed its 12 episodes. It’s time for Season 2 to end the epic story with its outcome. But before we dive into more details, here are a few updates on the anime’s source light novel that you should know!

Aneko Yusagi wrote the source light novel for the recurring anime. However, Seira Minami illustrated the light novel in its mangaka form. Media Factory digitally released the light novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō’s website. The original edition of the light novel began on August 22, 2013. Without further ado, let’s get into the details!

Shield Hero Season 2 Finale: Preview Released!

The Shield Hero season 2 finale preview video appeared on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel. The preview video explores the past memories of main character Naofumi. The arrival of all the parallel universe heroes is mentioned in the anime preview video. The series of events along the entire plot is discovered in the short video. In addition, the video also has the calm composure of Naofumi.

The visual images from the last episode seem to be quite cheerful. It seems that the finale will have an emotional track with a happy ending. Fans expect the episode to take audiences on the full journey of action, emotion and comedy.

What will happen in the end?

According to the tiny details from the preview video, it appears that the final episode won’t feature a back-to-back action performance. Critics have speculated that the season finale could take fans on an emotional ride with the characters. It will explore the past life journey and all the precious moments from the whole anime. But the main character’s reaction is quite annoying at the end.

The main character Naofumi was surprised at the end of the preview video. So that means there will be a new entry in the final episode of the anime. However, it seems that the creators plan to end the final episode of the anime on a cliffhanger. The ending should be shocking enough to call it a cliffhanger.

Shield Hero Season 2 Finale: Release Date

The Shield Hero Season 2 finale will be released on June 29, 2022. The sequel has previously released 12 episodes. Therefore, the 13th episode will be the finale. That’s it for today and until then, enjoy other articles from The Anime Daily Team!